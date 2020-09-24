HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely at Barnstable Municipal Airport around 3:45 PM Thursday afternoon. The pilot who was the only one on board reported a landing gear issue. Hyannis firefighters responded to standby while the plane landed.
Plane lands safely at Hyannis after reporting landing gear issue
September 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
