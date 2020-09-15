HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely after declaring an emergency Tuesday morning. The plane landed at Barnstable Municipal Airport with Hyannis Fire and airport crash personnel standing by. It was not immediately clear what the issue was.
Plane lands safely at Hyannis Airport after declaring emergency
September 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
