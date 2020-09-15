You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plane lands safely at Hyannis Airport after declaring emergency

September 15, 2020

HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely after declaring an emergency Tuesday morning. The plane landed at Barnstable Municipal Airport with Hyannis Fire and airport crash personnel standing by. It was not immediately clear what the issue was.

