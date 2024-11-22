JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A plane landed safely at Joint Base Cape Cod about 10:30 AM Friday after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit. According to reports, the aircraft was a C-144 commonly used by the U.S. Coast Guard. No injuries were reported. Firefighters investigated a haze in the plane. The source was not immediately clear as further details were not immediately available.
Plane lands safely at Joint Base Cape Cod after reporting smoke in the cockpit
November 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
