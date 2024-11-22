You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plane lands safely at Joint Base Cape Cod after reporting smoke in the cockpit

November 22, 2024

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A plane landed safely at Joint Base Cape Cod about 10:30 AM Friday after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit. According to reports, the aircraft was a C-144 commonly used by the U.S. Coast Guard. No injuries were reported. Firefighters investigated a haze in the plane. The source was not immediately clear as further details were not immediately available.

