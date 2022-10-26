Plane lands safely in Hyannis after declaring emergency

HYANNIS – The pilot of a Cessna 402C twin engine plane landed safely after declaring an emergency just before 3:30 PM Wednesday. Hyannis firefighters joined Cape Cod Gateway Airport crash personnel in standing by as the aircraft landed. It was not immediately clear what the issue was. Neither of the 2 people on board suffered any injuries. The Cessna 402C is the workhorse of the local airline but it was not confirmed which company the plane was operating for.