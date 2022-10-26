HYANNIS – The pilot of a Cessna 402C twin engine plane landed safely after declaring an emergency just before 3:30 PM Wednesday. Hyannis firefighters joined Cape Cod Gateway Airport crash personnel in standing by as the aircraft landed. It was not immediately clear what the issue was. Neither of the 2 people on board suffered any injuries. The Cessna 402C is the workhorse of the local airline but it was not confirmed which company the plane was operating for.
Plane lands safely in Hyannis after declaring emergency
October 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
