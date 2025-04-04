You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plane lands safely in Hyannis after reported inflight emergency

Plane lands safely in Hyannis after reported inflight emergency

April 4, 2025

HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport after the pilot declared an inflight emergency. The plane set down sometime after 3:30 PM Friday and was towed to a hangar. No injuries were reported. The nature of the emergency was not immediately clear

