HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport after the pilot declared an inflight emergency. The plane set down sometime after 3:30 PM Friday and was towed to a hangar. No injuries were reported. The nature of the emergency was not immediately clear
Plane lands safely in Hyannis after reported inflight emergency
April 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
