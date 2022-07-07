You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plane lands safely in Hyannis after reporting possible landing gear issue

July 7, 2022

HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport just after noon. The pilot had reported a possible problem with the landing gear. The plane set down and was then towed to a hangar for inspection. No injuries were reported.

