Plymouth Fire Department responded to frying oil burns at local grocery store Thursday  



PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to reports of burns after a deep fryer shot out hot cooking oil at a Market Basket grocery store on Commerce Way yesterday evening.

On Thursday, August 1st, at about 6:46 PM, the Plymouth Fire Department responded to a call of burn injuries after a deep fryer shot out hot oil in the kitchen of the store, injuring several people. Upon arrival, firefighters observed cooking oil on the ceiling of the kitchen, as well as grease splatter about 15 feet away from the fryer.

Crews evaluated three people for burn injuries and shut down the kitchen.

A 79-year-old male customer suffered severe burns and was transported by Brewster Ambulance to the Massachusetts General Hospital Sumner Redstone Burn Center. A 31-year-old male store employee and an 11-month-old child were transported by Brewster Ambulance to South Shore Hospital.

OSHA also responded to the scene.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Plymouth Fire Department and OSHA.