Plymouth firefighters extinguish mobile home fire

PLYMOUTH – From Plymouth Fire: Fire Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department extinguished a fire in a mobile home on Monday morning.

On Monday, May 5, at approximately 9:08 AM, Plymouth Fire responded to 35 Indian Trail within the Plymouth Mobile Estates for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews observed heavy flames coming from a single-story residence and quickly initiated firefighting operations. Crews deployed additional hoselines to safeguard two nearby homes from the intense heat and flames.

Two occupants who were present in the home at the time of the incident were alerted to the fire by their smoke detectors and escaped safely.

Due to an aggressive attack, the fire was successfully controlled within 30 minutes, but firefighters remained on scene for several hours to conduct extensive overhaul operations.

One of the home’s occupants was later transported by ambulance to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth for evaluation.

No firefighters were injured as a result of the fire.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the fire does not appear to be suspicious, and the Plymouth Fire Department is still investigating its cause.

The residents will be displaced as the mobile home was deemed a total loss. Plymouth Emergency Management and the American Red Cross are assisting them.

“Thanks to working smoke detectors, the residents were alerted quickly and able to escape to safety before the fire spread,” Chief Foley said. “This is a powerful reminder to have working smoke detectors in your home, because they save lives. I also want to commend our crews who did a tremendous job quickly attacking the fire and preventing it from spreading to any nearby properties.”