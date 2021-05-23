Plymouth Firefighters rescue dog from animal burrow

PLYMOUTH – Chief G. Edward Bradley is pleased to report that the Plymouth Fire Department helped rescue a trapped dog late last week who had accidentally fallen down a hole on the owner’s property.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. Thursday, May 20, crews from the West Plymouth Station responded to a home on Knight’s Point Road for the report of a trapped dog. Upon arrival, crews found a small Yorkshire terrier had made its way into an animal burrow below the deck and concrete stairs of the home.

The stairs were set into the side of a hill, and the burrow had a three- to four-foot tunnel entrance that led to a large cavity.

Firefighters were able to open the tunnel up by hand digging into the hill under the stairs, and then used a broom handle to open the rest of the way up before hitting a concrete wall on one side. The dog could be heard making small noises inside.

The dog’s owners put treats at the opening of the hole in the hopes the dog would come out. At this time it was getting dark and crews did not want to continue digging out of fear of accidentally injuring the dog.

Crews returned at approximately 10 a.m. the following morning, and could still hear the dog making noise. With assistance from bystanders the entrance to the burrow was secured and crews dug further, eventually finding the dog and pulling him out.

Plymouth Animal Control also assisted in the rescue.

“We’re glad this rescue had a happy ending and the dog was returned safely to its owners,” Chief Bradley said.

The dog, named Brownie, was taken to the vet as a precaution and is reportedly doing well.