Plymouth Man Arrested for Seven-Year-Long Cyberstalking Campaign



PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth, Mass. man was arrested today for allegedly cyberstalking a Massachusetts victim through social media, email and various online platforms. Among other things, the defendant allegedly programmed multiple artificial intelligence-driven chatbots to mimic human conversation through text or voice interactions with unknown users of social media platforms.

James Florence Jr., 36, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of cyberstalking. Florence was arrested this morning and, following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston, was detained pending a hearing scheduled for Sept. 16, 2024.

According to the charging documents, between late 2017 and up until the present, Florence is alleged to have created multiple social media accounts and email addresses which he used to harass and threaten the victim anonymously. Florence had previously met the victim through a mutual friend and attended parties at the victim’s former residence between 2015 and 2017.

It is alleged that, beginning in late 2017, Florence used anonymous social media accounts to post photographs of the victim and photographs of her underwear, which had been taken in her former residence, on various websites.

Florence allegedly posted digitally altered images depicting the victim as nude or semi-nude. He allegedly posted the victim’s personally identifiable information on these accounts and on numerous websites – including her personal email addresses, home address, professional contact information, account passwords and even a list of colors she had previously dyed her hair, in order to “dox” her.

Florence allegedly also programmed multiple artificial intelligence-driven chatbots with this information to mimic human conversation through text or voice interactions with unknown users of those platforms.

In addition to having received threatening messages from social media and email accounts believed to be controlled by Florence, the victim also received harassing and extorting communications that are believed to be from users who messaged the victim as a result of Florence’s posts encouraging them to do so. Florence would taunt the victim by creating accounts in her name, using her likeness and tagging them with phrases like “Accept It Your Exposure Is Permanent Slut” and “Enjoy Your Exposure You Naughty Bimbo. You Belong To The Internet.” Florence allegedly posted photo collages of the victim to the website, ladies.exposed, including images edited to make her appear nude or semi-nude along with all her personal identifying information and captions that encouraged viewers to “Post & Share Her Everywhere. Make The Whore Famous.”

The victim’s name, image and other personal information were posted on at least 13 websites. At least 27 unique accounts were used to harass, impersonate, or otherwise cause the victim substantial emotional distress. To date, the victim has received at least 60 distressing text messages, emails, or calls from unknown senders addressed to the victim discussing her image and information posted online through August 2024.

“Today, the FBI arrested James Florence Jr. for allegedly trying to hide behind his keyboard to sadistically cyberstalk and surveille the victim in this case, inflicting immense trauma and pain on both her and her family,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division.

The charge of stalking by electronic means provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney Levy and FBI SAC Cohen made the announcement today. The Plymouth Police Department and Plymouth Fire Department provided valuable assistance in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke A. Goldworm of the Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.