Plymouth man charged with OUI, failing to move over after striking Wareham cruiser



WAREHAM – Wareham Police report that on Sunday at approximately 9:00 PM, a Wareham officer was on a motor vehicle stop in the area of 3132 Cranberry Highway. The officer’s vehicle was struck from behind while on the traffic stop with the officer still seated in the vehicle.

Another Wareham officer was on location and witnessed the vehicle rear-end the marked cruiser which had its emergency lights activated. Wareham EMS and Onset Fire assisted officers on scene and rendered medical attention to both the officer and the operator of the vehicle that struck the cruiser.

The operator, Cameron McPhee, twenty-four (24) years old of Plymouth, MA and the officer were both transported to Tobey Hospital by Wareham EMS.

McPhee, 24-years-old, of Plymouth was charged with; Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to move over for Emergency Vehicle, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol.

McPhee will be arraigned at Wareham District Court on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Photos by Wareham Police/CWN