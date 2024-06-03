Plymouth PD weekend roundup: Man threatens to shoot up housing complex, two officers assaulted, Sergeant witnesses indecent exposure

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Police report that they responded to 401 calls over the weekend and made five arrests. Police described three of the incidents as follows:

On Saturday Night, police responded to the intersection of South Street and Settlers Road for a report of a vehicle with no license plates “Speeding, almost hitting kids, whose operator was yelling he was going to “shoot the place up.”

Sgt. Reddington located the vehicle, stopped it, and began an investigation. Angel Mauroza, 32, of Plymouth was arrested for operating a vehicle with a suspended license, Threats to Commit Murder, being in possession of an open container of alcohol in a M/V, negligent operation of a M/V, driving an uninsured M/V, and operating a M/V without registration.

On Sunday, one of our off-duty Sergeants was driving on Long Pond Road and was surprised when he saw Nicholas Downes, 21, of Plymouth, standing in the middle of the road, pulling his shorts down, exposing his butt, bending over and yelling that he wanted to have sex.

The off-duty Sergeant notified dispatch and Officers began looking for a “heavy set male with a beard.”

Officers located a shoeless Mr. Downes who asked, “If he was in trouble?” He was arrested for Open and Gross Lewdness as well as Disorderly Conduct.

.

.

On Sunday, police responded to Commerce Way for reports of a man throwing himself in front of passing cars. Upon arrival, Officers located him laying down in one of the travel lanes, and eventually were able to coax him to the side of the road.

Cameron Izzo, 20, of Plymouth began telling Officers they “Couldn’t do S*&t” and took a fighting stance. Officers Montanari and McElman were able to move in and arrest him without incident for Disorderly Conduct. As they were placing Mr. Izzo into the cruiser, he kicked Officer Montanari in the knee.

While at the station, and during booking, he was aggressive with every Officer and Supervisor he encountered. As Officers tried to calm him down, he pulled down his pants and urinated on a cell’s bench.

In the morning, he was escorted from his cell to go in front of the bail clerk to get bailed out. He refused to sign the court paperwork stating that it was “illegal.” Mr. Izzo became furious calling the bail clerk names, then began pounding his fists on the plexiglass that separated him from the Bail Clerk.

Officer Dylan Ralph attempted to de-escalate Mr. Izzo but was attacked. Officer Ralph was able to take him to the ground, and with the assistance of Lieutenant Glowka began escorting him back to his cell. Mr. Izzo was able to free up one of his arms, and punched Officer Ralph in the face.

Mr. Izzo was additionally charged with 2 counts of A&B on a Police Officer and A&B with a dangerous weapon (Shod Foot).

Both Officers sustained minor injuries but will be OK.