Plymouth Police arrest two after violent assault and battery

– From Plymouth Police: On Tuesday at 11:55 PM, Plymouth Officers responded to 30 Columbus Road for a reported disturbance and stabbing.Z

The first arriving officer found a 20-year-old Plymouth man suffering from several large lacerations to the upper body and left arm. The first officer was assisted by other arriving offiers in treating the victim including the application of a tourniquet. The victim was later transported to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Maxwell Orszulak of Plymouth and 19-year-old Kyla Stickney of Wilbraham.

Orszulak is charged with A&B with a dangerous weapon, A&B with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, Armed assault to murder, Mayhem, Carrying a dangerous weapon, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Stickney is charged with A&B with a dangerous weapon, A&B with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, Armed assault to murder, Mayhem, Carrying a dangerous weapon