Plymouth Police seek two women in connection to shoplifting incident

November 5, 2024

Plymouth Police/CWN

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Police are looking to identify the two women seen above. Police say on October 3rd, 2024, they stole a Milwaukee M123 Fuel 3/8″ Stubby Impact Wrench Kit valued at $329.00 collars from West Marine. The lady in blue acted as the lookout while the lady in black stole the impact wrench. If you recognize either of them, contact Plymouth Police at 508-830-4218.

