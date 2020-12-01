You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pole fire knocks out power in Yarmouth

Pole fire knocks out power in Yarmouth

December 1, 2020


YARMOUTH – As persistent rains were finally easing, a pole fire knocked out power to about 800 Eversource customers in Yarmouth Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 9:45 AM at the intersection of North Main Street and Great Western Road. Eversource crews were responding to fix the problem.
Reader photo by Lorne Russell. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 