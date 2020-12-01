YARMOUTH – As persistent rains were finally easing, a pole fire knocked out power to about 800 Eversource customers in Yarmouth Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 9:45 AM at the intersection of North Main Street and Great Western Road. Eversource crews were responding to fix the problem.
Reader photo by Lorne Russell. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Pole fire knocks out power in Yarmouth
December 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
