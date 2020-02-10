You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pole fire knocks out power to all of Provincetown

February 10, 2020


PROVINCETOWN – A pole fire caused a town wide power outage in Provincetown late Monday afternoon. A primary power line came off its insulator in the far east end along Commercial Street (Route 6A) knocking out power to all 6,000 customers in Provincetown and 340 in Truro. Firefighters blocked the road until Eversource crews could arrive to make repairs.

