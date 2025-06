Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)



EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: Eastham Police are on the scene of a barricaded suspect at a residence in North Sunken Meadow Road. There are multiple police units on scene. There is no threat to the public at this time. Please avoid the area.

Update: CWN has confirmed the situation has been resolved.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them from Eastham Police.