HARWICH – Harwich Police report that The Massachusetts State Police are looking for a subject who fled the scene of a traffic stop at the Cape Cod Tech. There are several MSP Troopers assisted by a K9 looking for the subject who has been confirmed to have multiple warrants for his arrest. Harwich Police Officers are assisting the MSP. The search is being conducted off of Long Pond Drive in the Cottonwood/Oak/Buttonwood areas. We do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
Police activity reported in Harwich
October 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
