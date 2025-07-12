You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Police cruiser, vehicle collide in Sandwich

July 12, 2025

SANDWICH – A Sandwich Police cruiser and a vehicle collided about 3:30 PM Saturday. The cruiser was reportedly rear-ended on Route 130 by Annie’s Lane. EMTs evaluated the drivers but both declined to go to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

