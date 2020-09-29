You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Police investigating after stabbing victim found at Yarmouth Port beach

September 28, 2020

YARMOUTH PORT – Yarmouth Police and Fire responded to a report of a person stabbed at Grey’s Beach off Center Street shortly after 8:30 PM Monday evening. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Yarmouth Police advised Dennis Police that the assault may have occurred at Corporation Beach in their town. Further details were not immediately available.

