YARMOUTH PORT – Yarmouth Police and Fire responded to a report of a person stabbed at Grey’s Beach off Center Street shortly after 8:30 PM Monday evening. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Yarmouth Police advised Dennis Police that the assault may have occurred at Corporation Beach in their town. Further details were not immediately available.
Police investigating after stabbing victim found at Yarmouth Port beach
September 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
