Police investigating altercation between students at Sandwich High School

February 11, 2022


SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department reports they area investigating an incident that took place at Sandwich High School today. Police were called by school administration to Sandwich High School at 11:43 AM, for the report of an altercation between students. The police department is investigating potential criminal activity. As this case involves juveniles, the police department cannot release any further information. The Sandwich Police Department is committed to conducting a thorough investigation.

