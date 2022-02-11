SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department reports they area investigating an incident that took place at Sandwich High School today. Police were called by school administration to Sandwich High School at 11:43 AM, for the report of an altercation between students. The police department is investigating potential criminal activity. As this case involves juveniles, the police department cannot release any further information. The Sandwich Police Department is committed to conducting a thorough investigation.
Police investigating altercation between students at Sandwich High School
February 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Hyannis PFAS Study Investigates Long Term Health Risks
- Sunday Journal – Transforming the Cape Cod Rail Trail
- Sunday Journal – Digging Deep into Archaeology on Cape Cod
- Biden Frees Frozen Afghan Billions for Relief, 9/11 Victims
- As COVID Cases Declines, Officials Say the Fight Is Not Over
- Sewer Work to Close Part of Barnstable’s Old Colony Road Access
- Cape Cod 5 Reopens Lobbies for Walk-In Services
- Dead Shark Washes Ashore on First Encounter Beach
- Cape Cod Community College Nursing Program Receives $500k
- Hospitals Begin to Limp Out of the Latest COVID-19 Surge
- Barnstable County Human Rights Committee Welcomes Two New Members
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Doubles Down on Recruitment Campaign
- Massachusetts to Lift Public School Mask Mandate on February 28