YARMOUTH PORT – Police are investigating this crash on Route 6A Yarmouth Port. The Toyota Corolla reportedly sideswiped a utility pole then turned around and struck a speed limit sign before stopping. Officials are investigating if the vehicle may have been in an earlier crash as well.
CWN is checking with police for further details.
Police investigating crash in Yarmouth Port
May 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
