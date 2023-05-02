You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Police investigating crash in Yarmouth Port

Police investigating crash in Yarmouth Port

May 2, 2023


YARMOUTH PORT – Police are investigating this crash on Route 6A Yarmouth Port. The Toyota Corolla reportedly sideswiped a utility pole then turned around and struck a speed limit sign before stopping. Officials are investigating if the vehicle may have been in an earlier crash as well.
CWN is checking with police for further details.

