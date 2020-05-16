You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Police investigating mailbox vandalism in Harwich Port

May 16, 2020


HARWICH PORT – Sometime during the early morning hours of Saturday, vandals destroyed mail boxes on Sea Street. Harwich Police are investigating.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

