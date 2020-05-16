HARWICH PORT – Sometime during the early morning hours of Saturday, vandals destroyed mail boxes on Sea Street. Harwich Police are investigating.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Police investigating mailbox vandalism in Harwich Port
May 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod Holding Virtual Walk
- Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission Names This Year’s Malcolm McDowell Award Winner
- Eversource Reminds Customers to be Vigilant Against Scams
- Massachusetts Unemployment Claims Skyrocket
- Barnstable Youth Advisory Commission to Sponsor Community Blood Drive
- Cape Cod Fence Co. Names New General Manager
- Bourne Postpones High School Graduation
- Potted Plants for Seniors Spreads Positivity Across Cape Cod Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Chatham Plans Virtual Memorial Day Events
- Plymouth County Commissioners Endorse McMahon
- Sunday Journal with Susan Moran
- Sunday Journal with the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Jay McMahon