Police officer escapes serious injury after being struck while on road detail

August 20, 2025

MARSTONS MILLS – A Barnstable Police officer working a road detail on River Road at River Ridge Road was reportedly struck by a vehicle just after 11 AM Wednesday. Luckily Barnstable Police confirm to CWN that the officer escaped any serious injuries. The incident is under investigation.

