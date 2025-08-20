MARSTONS MILLS – A Barnstable Police officer working a road detail on River Road at River Ridge Road was reportedly struck by a vehicle just after 11 AM Wednesday. Luckily Barnstable Police confirm to CWN that the officer escaped any serious injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Police officer escapes serious injury after being struck while on road detail
August 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
