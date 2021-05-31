FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that at about 2 AM on Monday, a Judy Ann Drive resident reported hearing a male screaming near the intersection of East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Judy Ann Drive. Officers located a rollover crash involving a 2004 GMC Envoy SUV with the operator trapped under it. Officers Christopher Livingston, Joshua Oliver, Stephen Senior and Tyler Narbonne were able to lift the SUV up high enough to relieve pressure on the operator and allow a Falmouth Fire/Rescue paramedic to pull the man out from underneath the vehicle. The male operator had sustained serious injuries that appeared to be life threatening. He was treated at the scene and transported by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital. Due to weather conditions MedFlight was unavailable. An investigation revealed that Anthony J. Gonsalves, 26, of East Falmouth was traveling west on East Falmouth Highway at a high rate of speed on wet roads, lost control, left the roadway, and rolled the vehicle over. The vehicle was towed. Gonsalves was later transferred to an off Cape medical facility due to his injuries.
Police officers, paramedic free man trapped under rolled over vehicle in Falmouth
May 31, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
