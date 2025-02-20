WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle described as a large truck allegedly struck a utility pole and left the scene Thursday evening. The incident happened on Osterville/West Barnstable Road. Eversource reported only a handful of customers lost power. Further details were not immediately available.
Police searching for vehicle that struck utility pole in West Barnstable
February 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Looking At Possible Removal Of Mid-Cape Dam
- Steamship Authority Calling on Army Corps to Dredge Hyannis Amid Sand Damage to Vessels
- Barnstable County Housing Survey Out Now
- Inspector General Completes Review Of Cape Cod Gateway Airport
- Monomoy School District Receives International Award For Video Project
- LISTEN: Cape and Islands DA Joins Push Against Pocasset Health Center Closure
- Steamship Authority Investigating Speed Issue in New Vessels
- What is Island Pickle, the Indoor Pickleball Facility Going Before the Town This Week?
- Truro Town Manager Stepping Down
- Eversource Notes “Dramatic” Increase In Heat Usage
- Lawmakers on Both Sides of the Aisle Oppose Cape Cod Mental Health Cuts
- Sea Turtles In Rehabilitation Receive Names Of Greek Deities
- State Releases Comprehensive Housing Plan