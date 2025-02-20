You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Police searching for vehicle that struck utility pole in West Barnstable

Police searching for vehicle that struck utility pole in West Barnstable

February 20, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle described as a large truck allegedly struck a utility pole and left the scene Thursday evening. The incident happened on Osterville/West Barnstable Road. Eversource reported only a handful of customers lost power. Further details were not immediately available.

