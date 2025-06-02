Police seek vehicle that struck utility pole knocking out power in Harwich

HARWICH – A vehicle struck reportedly struck a utility pole on Church Street in Harwich about 3 AM and then left the scene. Power was knocked out to 600 Eversource customers. The vehicle was reportedly located a short time later on Route 6.

From Harwich Police: Church Street is closed between Old Queen Anne Road & Cemetery Road due to an accident where a Utility Pole was struck. Verizon & Eversource are on location replacing the pole and restoring power to local residents. Please seek alternative routes.