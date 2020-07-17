You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Power issue causes small fire at Burger King in Hyannis

Power issue causes small fire at Burger King in Hyannis

July 17, 2020

HYANNIS – An apparent power surge caused a small fire at the Burger King in Hyannis late Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the North Street location and determined a motor in an HVAC system was smoking. The restaurant was evacuated for a time. No injuries were reported. Eversource crews were repairing the power issue.

