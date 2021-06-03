You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Power out much of Thursday morning to part of Barnstable

Power out much of Thursday morning to part of Barnstable

June 3, 2021


BARNSTABLE – Eversource has been reporting on its map some 350 customers in the town of Barnstable have been without power for much of Thursday morning. The outage appears centered on the area of Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Old Strawberry Hill Road. The utility is blaming fallen tree limbs for the outage. They hope to have the power restored early in the afternoon.

