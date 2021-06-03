BARNSTABLE – Eversource has been reporting on its map some 350 customers in the town of Barnstable have been without power for much of Thursday morning. The outage appears centered on the area of Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Old Strawberry Hill Road. The utility is blaming fallen tree limbs for the outage. They hope to have the power restored early in the afternoon.
Power out much of Thursday morning to part of Barnstable
June 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
