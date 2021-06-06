You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Power outage reported in Bourne

June 6, 2021

BOURNE – About 370 Eversource customers lost power in Bourne around 9;30 AM Sunday. It was not immediately clear what caused the outage. The outage was restored around 10:30 AM.

