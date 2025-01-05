HYANNIS – About 600 Eversource customers lost power in Hyannis around 11 PM. Sunday. Residents in the Barnstable Road and Winter Street area appeared affected. Eversource was investigating a malfunction at a nearby substation and hoped to restore service shortly. Further details were not immediately available.
Power outage reported in parts of Hyannis
January 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Orleans Offering Sewer Connection Grants
- Barnstable Town Council Considering Housing at Former Elementary School
- Barnstable County Commissioners Elect New Chair
- Steamship Authority Sells Two Vessels
- Cape Light Compact Unveils Residential Rates
- Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater To Expand Successful School Collaboration
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives
- Former Falmouth Service Center Director Has Died
- Bourne Publishes Results Of Library Feasibility Study Survey
- Cape Cod Hospital Receives Level III Trauma Verification
- Top News Stories of 2024 from the CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New Rotary Open In Orleans
- Weather Will Determine When New Year’s Eve Fireworks Launch In Provincetown