Power outage reported in parts of Hyannis

January 4, 2025

HYANNIS – About 600 Eversource customers lost power in Hyannis around 11 PM. Sunday. Residents in the Barnstable Road and Winter Street area appeared affected. Eversource was investigating a malfunction at a nearby substation and hoped to restore service shortly. Further details were not immediately available.

