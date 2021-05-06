Updated: Power outages reported in Barnstable area

BARNSTABLE – Power outages were reported late Thursday morning in the Barnstable area. About 10,000 customers were briefly involved. Traffic lights along Route 132 were reported out and motorists were reminded to treat intersections with non working lights as a four-way stop. We’re checking with Eversource to determine the cause of the outage which was quickly reduced to about 130 customers.

Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Reed tells Cape Wide News that the utility was able to get the power back on for all 10,000 customers in under 10 minutes in the Barnstable area following a brief outage at about 11:30 AM. She says they were doing some planned maintenance work on a circuit breaker at the Barnstable substation and were still working on finding out what caused the outage.