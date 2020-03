EASTHAM – Power outages were reported in Eastham and Wellfleet Thursday morning. Eversource’s outage map indicated 850 customers out in Eastham with another 400 out in Wellfleet along with a handful in Brewster. CWN is checking with the utility to determine the cause of the outage(s).

Update: Eversource spokesperson Reid Lamberty says there was an ewuipment failure and power was shut off to make repairs. He says the outage should not last longer that two hours.