Prescribed burn planned for Camp Edwards

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The Massachusetts National Guard’s Natural Resources Program plans to conduct a prescribed burn on Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod on Monday, June 6, conditions permitting.

The primary objectives of these prescribed burns are wildland fuel reduction, ecological pine barrens management, and to provide wildland fire training opportunities to firefighters.

The fire management program for Camp Edwards uses prescribed fire for ecological benefits by attempting to duplicate the role of natural fire in maintaining a mosaic of ecological communities on Camp Edwards, which is home to some 37 state listed species of plants and animals.

Camp Edwards uses a fire management program to protect public safety and vital natural resources, improve training lands and gain increased prescribed fire training.

For more information, please visit the Massachusetts National Guards Environmental & Readiness Center’s web site at: https://www.massnationalguard.org/ERC/index.htm.