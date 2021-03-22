Prescribed burn planned for Joint Base Cape Cod Monday

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The Massachusetts National Guard’s Natural Resources Program plans to conduct a prescribed burn in the grassland in the southern area of Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod on Monday, March 22, conditions permitting.

The primary objectives of the prescribed burn are ecological management (grassland habitat management), fuel hazard reduction, and wildland firefighter training.

The fire management program for Camp Edwards uses prescribed fire for ecological benefits by attempting to duplicate the role of natural fire in maintaining a mosaic of ecological communities on Camp Edwards, which is home to some 37 state listed species of plants and animals.

Camp Edwards uses a fire management program to protect public safety and vital natural resources, improve training lands and gain increased prescribed fire training.

