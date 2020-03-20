Promotions announced at Eastham Police



EASTHAM – The Eastham Police Department is happy to pass on some good news during these challenging times! Today, we promoted Sergeant Daniel Deschamps to the rank of Deputy Chief and Officer Ryan Daigle to the rank of Sergeant!

Deputy Chief Deschamps is a 20 year veteran of the department and a native of the Town of Eastham. He worked several summers as a Summer Police Officer from 1995-2000 before being hired full time in October of 2000. He has held the ranks of Patrol Officer and Patrol Sergeant. Deputy Chief Deschamps is also a certified accident reconstructionist, field training officer, and the department’s accreditation manager. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Western New England College.

Sergeant Daigle was hired in November of 2011 as a full time Eastham Police Officer. He also spent time as a Police Officer in Conway, NH, prior to his employment here. Sergeant Daigle is a native Cape Codder, having grown up in the Town of Harwich. Sergeant Daigle is also a certified accident reconstructionist and field training officer. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. Sergeant Daigle will begin supervising the Eastham Police Department’s midnight to 8am shift this coming weekend.

In addition, we are excited to announce the upcoming promotion of Detective Sergeant Robert “Gus” Schnitzer to the rank of Lieutenant. Detective Sergeant Schnitzer is a 20 year veteran of the Eastham Police Department, serving for the last 2 years as Detective Sergeant. This promotion will occur within the next several months after we complete the hiring process for a new Police Officer and have time to train a new Detective.

These promotions will assist us with getting through these challenging times that we are working in and will set the department up with excellent leadership moving forward. Please join us in congratulating all officers involved and wishing them well as they tackle these new challenges.