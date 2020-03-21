FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were called to a Goeletta Drive residence around 11:15 AM after a report that a bobcat had struck a set of propane tanks on a house. Officials were able to determine the tanks did not rupture and were able to secure the feed lines. Further details were not immediately available.
Propane tanks struck by bobcat in Falmouth
March 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
