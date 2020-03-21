You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Propane tanks struck by bobcat in Falmouth

Propane tanks struck by bobcat in Falmouth

March 21, 2020

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were called to a Goeletta Drive residence around 11:15 AM after a report that a bobcat had struck a set of propane tanks on a house. Officials were able to determine the tanks did not rupture and were able to secure the feed lines. Further details were not immediately available.

