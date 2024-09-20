You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Provincetown Firefighters douse chimney fire

Provincetown Firefighters douse chimney fire

September 20, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Firefighters responded to a chimney fire shortly after 5 PM Friday. Crews were called to 18 Brewster Street to find smoke in the building. The fire was extinguished and smoke ventilated from the house. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 