Provincetown firefighters douse shed fire

June 15, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters responded to a shed fire around 9 PM Thursday. The fire was reported on Kings’s Way off Conant Street. Crews were able to contain the fire to the shed with no damage to any other structures. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

