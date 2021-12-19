You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Provincetown firefighters douse small fire under deck of residence

Provincetown firefighters douse small fire under deck of residence

December 19, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – Firefighters were called to an Aunt Sukey’s Way residence about 5:30 PM. On arrival smouldering embers under the deck of a home were doused. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

