PROVINCETOWN – Firefighters were called to an Aunt Sukey’s Way residence about 5:30 PM. On arrival smouldering embers under the deck of a home were doused. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Provincetown firefighters douse small fire under deck of residence
December 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
