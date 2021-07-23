Provincetown man sentenced for child pornography offenses



BOSTON, MA – A Provincetown man was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston on child pornography charges.

Kerry Adams, 61, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to 14 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. On April 20, 2021, Adams pleaded guilty to one count each of distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography.

Over the course of several months in 2019, investigators engaged in a covert investigation of individuals using peer-to-peer networks for the trafficking of child pornography. In the course of that investigation, agents downloaded child pornography files on four occasions from the same computer, which was traced to Adams’s residence. On Oct. 17, 2019, investigators seized multiple devices, including laptops, thumb drives and SD cards from Adams’s residence. During the on-scene forensic review of a laptop, investigators located files containing child pornography in folders associated with peer-to-peer software installed on the computer, including the files that the undercover investigator had downloaded directly from Adams’s computer. Subsequent forensic analysis revealed hundreds of child pornography files on Adams’s devices, including images of two children known to him.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Frederick J. Regan, Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Secret Service in Boston; and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by Provincetown Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lindsey E. Weinstein, of Mendell’s Criminal Division, and Anne Paruti, Mendell’s Project Safe Childhood Coordinator and Deputy Chief of the Major Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case.

The case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov/.