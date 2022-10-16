Provincetown officials team up to save person in crisis

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials worked quickly to help save a person in crisis Saturday evening. It started with a call of the person having jumped into the water near the Coast Guard Station. A friend of the victim also entered the water to try to help her but also ran into distress. A team effort by Provincetown Police, Provincetown Fire & Rescue, Provincetown Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard resulted in the victim being successfully rescued and put into am ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital to get the help needed. The friend was evaluated for possible hypothermia.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and/or having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24 hours a day.