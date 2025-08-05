Provincetown Police announce promotions



PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: Monday, Lieutenant Kevan Spoor and Sergeant Simon Saliba were sworn into their new positions at Provincetown Town Hall.

Lieutenant Kevan Spoor brings years of experience and extensive knowledge of many disciplines of training to the department. His dedication to the department can be shown through his commitment to the annual Toys for Tots drive as well as conducting the annual taser, firearm, and defensive tactics trainings. We are proud to welcome him to his new position of Lieutenant.

Sergeant Simon Saliba also brings years of experience and an unwavering dedication to his community to his new rank as Sergeant. His never wavering smile can be seen as he patrols on Commerical Street on the department motor cycle or e-bike. As a staff favorite, Sergeant Saliba always brings a light to every shift we works.

Congrats to both Lieutenant Spoor and Sergeant Saliba! We are excited to see what the future holds for both of you as well as the direction you take the Provincetown Police Department.

