Provincetown Police Chief James Golden announces retirement effective today

PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: Today, February 28, 2025, is Chief Golden’s last day as Chief Of Police as he has announced his official retirement.

Chief James Golden has served with the Provincetown Police Department for over 34 years. During his dedicated service, he has climbed the ranks from patrolman to the Chief of Police. He has left a lasting mark on generations of officers, telecommunicators, and community members.

The department would like to take a moment to say thank you to Chief Golden for his years of guidance and dedication to the Provincetown Police Department as well as the community and extend well wishes on his new journey into retirement.