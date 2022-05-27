Provincetown Police employees credited with saving a life this past Sunday

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report that on Sunday at approximately 7 PM, Andreia Ribas, who was their on-duty emergency dispatcher, took a 911 call for a male party that was reported to be actively seizing. Officer Simon Saliba and Sergeant Glenn Enos were both dispatched to the location of the patient. Upon arrival, Officer Saliba determined the patient to be unconscious and unresponsive. Officer Saliba promptly began 2 minutes of CPR until the arrival of Sergeant Enos with the AED (automated external defibrillator). The AED delivered one shock to the patient, bringing him back to life and regaining consciousness. Provincetown Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the patient to Cape Cod Hospital, where he has since recovered.

Provincetown Police Officers have been trained on the use of automated external defibrillator (AED) since the mid-1990’s.

An AED is utilized during cardiac emergencies in which police officers are able to respond before the fire department.

An AED checks the rhythm of the heart and can deliver a shock as powerful as those used in hospitals to restore a normal cardiac rhythm.

Provincetown Police are grateful for the quick response of their eve shift team and for their veteran telecommunicator who stayed on the phone with the family, providing pre-arrival instructions, until officers arrived, using their training to save a life.

Pictured is Officer Saliba, who met the family of the patient. Police were informed that the patient suffered from a 100% blockage heart attack and has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Please join Provincetown Police in thanking Telecommunicator Ribas, Officer Saliba, and Sergeant Enos for their service. PPD could not be more proud of their department members for their continuous hard work every day.