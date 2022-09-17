Provincetown Police investigating overnight car vs pole crash

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report that Bradford Street from Pleasant Street to Franklin Street was completely shut down to all through traffic after an overnight car vs pole crash. Officers were on scene investigating a motor vehicle crash including damage to a telephone pole that happened around 1 AM Saturday. There did not appear to be any power loss in the area at the time. The roadway was going to remain closed until Eversource can arrive on location to repair the telephone pole. Motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists were urged to seek alternate routes.

Police later advised that the roadway has been opened to all traffic. According to Eversource, the pole is not a hazard at this time but will be replaced sometime in the near future, likely later Saturday.

