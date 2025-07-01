Provincetown Police investigating possible hate crime



PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: Earlier Monday, the Provincetown Police Department became aware of a possible hate crime incident that occurred in Provincetown between 1:00 AM and 2:00 AM on Monday, June 30th.

After the Police Department was able to make contact with the victim, he reported being attacked by a group of three men that exited a vehicle as the victim was walking in the east end of Bradford Street in the early morning hours.

Upon speaking with the police this afternoon, the victim was evaluated by paramedics and did not require hospitalization.

The Provincetown Police Department is taking this report very seriously and has detectives actively investigating the incident. If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Jennifer Nolette at (508) 487-1212, or via email at [email protected]. You may also use the Police Department’s tip line at (508) 487-2828 or email at [email protected].

All Provincetown Police Officers have been alerted to this incident and will continue working hard to stay vigilant and keep everyone safe.

As a reminder, if you see any suspicious or potentially dangerous activity in our community, please report it immediately to the Police Department by calling 9-1-1.