Provincetown Police report receiving multiple vehicle break-in reports in west end of town





PROVINCETOWN – Officers have received reports of motor vehicle break-ins in the west part of Provincetown occurring late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Numerous vehicles were checked, but locked, and 4 vehicles were entered.

Pleasant Street, Franklin Street, The West End Parking Lot, and areas of Commercial Street were effected by this activity.

If you have any information or about the individuals involved in the pictures below, please contact Officer Dabrolet and Officer Rondeau. If you would like to report a vehicle break in, please contact our department on the business line 508-487-1212.

Photos by Provincetown Police/CWN