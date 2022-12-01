You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Provincetown Police seek suspect in hit & run crash

December 1, 2022


PROVINCETOWN – On Thursday December 1, 2022, at approximately 9:30am Officers responded to a report of an accident with property damage at Stop and Shop parking lot.
The vehicle, pictured below, struck a parked vehicle and left the scene.
The involved vehicle is possibly an older model green Ford Ranger.
Any information for the vehicle or operator please contact Officer Grigoriadis on the non emergency business line (508) 487-1212.

