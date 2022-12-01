PROVINCETOWN – On Thursday December 1, 2022, at approximately 9:30am Officers responded to a report of an accident with property damage at Stop and Shop parking lot.
The vehicle, pictured below, struck a parked vehicle and left the scene.
The involved vehicle is possibly an older model green Ford Ranger.
Any information for the vehicle or operator please contact Officer Grigoriadis on the non emergency business line (508) 487-1212.
Provincetown Police seek suspect in hit & run crash
December 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Holtec Updating Permit to Potentially Allow Wastewater Discharge
- State Rideshare Law Amended to Aid Regional Airports
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Host Meeting on Community Benefits
- Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 79
- UK Royals Traveling to Boston with Eye on Environment Prize
- Sunday Journal – Child and Family Service’s Christmas Wishes
- Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season Begins with New England Aquarium’s Adam Kennedy
- State Officials Highlight Collaboration at Opioid Roundtable
- Arts Foundation Selects Local Artists for Capacity-Building Grant
- States Settle with Google, iHeartMedia Over Misleading Ads
- Environmental Advocate Hopeful Post-November Election
- Cape Light Compact Announces New Rates
- UPDATE: 4 of 5 Stranded Whales Euthanized Despite Rescue Attempts