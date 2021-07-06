Provincetown Police seize large quantity of drugs including “designer drugs” during 4th of July bust

PROVINCETOWN – On July 4, 2021, Provincetown Police seized a large quantity of drugs, including so called “designer drugs,” that may be related to the seasonal increase in drug related medical emergencies.

Donn Bullens, Jr. of South Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine in excess of 18 grams, Possession w/Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Distribute GHB, Possession of Eutylone, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of MDMA (Molly), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bullens was arraigned in the Orleans District Court and released on $1,000 cash bail.

GHB is a central nervous system depressant abused because it produces euphoria, intoxication, and hallucinations. Highly soluble, GHB is sold or shared in liquid form by the taste or capful and often is added to water or alcohol. In lower doses, GHB causes drowsiness, dizziness, nausea and visual disturbances. At higher doses, unconsciousness, seizures, severe respiratory depression, coma, and death can occur.

The investigation was conducted by Provincetown Police Officers Tyler Dow and Jenna Murray with assistance from Detective Meredith Kurkjian Lobur.